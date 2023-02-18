Breckie Hill Looks Beautiful In New Instagram Selfies, Follower Count Continues To Soar

It was just over a week ago that Breckie Hill surpassed 300,000 Instagram followers. As of this weekend, she boasts over 420,000 on the platform.

As impressive as it is, the growth is somewhat unsurprising given the quality of her content. Breckie routinely looks stunning in her casual pictures and selfies, attracting impressive like counts, favorable comments, and thousands of new fans with each post.

Breckie looks particularly beautiful in some of her most recent shots, which are highlighted below.

Her Instagram follower growth coincides with a massively growing presence on TikTok, where she has two accounts with a combined 2.5 million followers. Over the past few weeks, Breckie has released numerous, resonant videos having fun with the comparisons she has received to popular gymnast and influencer Livvy Dunne.