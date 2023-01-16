Bebe Rexha Wears Killer Dress, Looks Stunning In New Instagram Pictures

Monday, Bebe Rexha shared her first Instagram photo post of 2023 (the only other two are acknowledgements of recent award and chart achievements).

Consistent with what has become the standard for her social content, she looks fantastic.

The two-post gallery finds Rexha rocking a stunning dress — and showing off killer glam — in a backstage area.

“It’s time to start believing in you star,” wrote Rexha in the caption for the post, which has already amassed an impressive like count — and received raves from fans and fellow entertainers.

The post precedes what should be more good news for Rexha — her David Guetta collaboration “I’m Good (Blue)” should challenge for #1 on the pop and hot adult contemporary radio charts in the very near future.

The new post follows.