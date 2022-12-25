in Hot On Social

Alycia “Sahlt” Tyre Celebrates Christmas, Showcases Killer Body In New Instagram Picture

The popular social creator looks amazing in a Christmas Eve post.

Alycia Sahlt Tyre looks incredible in her new Christmas Eve post (Via @sahlt_)

Alycia “Sahlt” Tyre shared a Christmas Eve picture on Instagram, and she was certainly not wearing an ugly sweater.

The post instead offers a showcase of Alycia’s killer body, dropping jaws and quickly amassing over 100K likes as a result.

In a Story hyping the post, the social creator noted that she was “lit off wine” and took the stunning photo on a self-timer.

In addition to the strong like count, the post has amassed hundreds of immensely favorable comments. It adds to her portfolio of consistently killer content and, in turn, further cements her reputation as one of the hottest social influencers.

The new Christmas Eve post and other recent standouts follow:

Alycia tyresahlt

mm

