Qimmah Russo Rocks One Piece, Looks Beautiful, Shows Off Stellar Figure In New Instagram Selfies

The fitness model looks characteristically incredible in the new shots.

Qimmah Russo looks stunning in her new Instagram selfies | Via @qimmahrusso

Proving that quantity and quality do not have to be mutually exclusive, Qimmah Russo reigns as a standout influencer by frequently posting some of Instagram’s hottest pictures and videos.

That arsenal of content includes a set of mirror selfies she posted on Wednesday.

The collection of photos finds Qimmah rocking a red one-piece that offers a very flattering look at her famous figure. The post is not simply a showcase for her curves, however, as the influencer and fitness coach looks beautiful in the various shots.

Though impressive, the like count is not a record for the model — a fact that likely speaks more to the consistent strength of her feed than any gap in this content. The comment count is, however, on the higher end of her usual range, with many sharing rave reviews.

That post and some other recent hits follow.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

