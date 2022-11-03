in Hot On Social

Mika Lafuente Rocks Stunning Bunny Costume In New Instagram Video; Shows Off Breathtaking Figure

Mikaela “Mika” Lafuente looks incredible in her new post.

Mikaela Lafuente looks amazing in her latest Instagram Reel (Via @mikalafuente)

In the months since Headline Planet first featured Mikaela “Mika” Lafuente, the model-influencer has added about 100K followers, launched a buzzy OnlyFans account, and generally seen her status grow.

With content like Wednesday’s Instagram Reel, Mika is sure to build on that impressive momentum.

The Reel finds the influencer rocking a stunning masked bunny costume — in the same vein as Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman” look. Lafuente looks gorgeous in an early close-up moment, before showing off her amazing figure in the full outfit.

The Reel, which has amassed over 50K likes, is set to the enduring “Halloween is the one night …” quote from “Mean Girls.”

Mika’s new video follows, as do some other recent posts from the knockout.

