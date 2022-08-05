Lexi “LollyzLexi” Paloma Shows Off Killer Bikini Body, Announces OnlyFans Launch In New TikTok Video

Beautiful with an endearing energy and a proclivity for posting bikini content? In checking those boxes, it easy to see why Lexi “LollyzLexi” Paloma has risen to prominence on TikTok and Instagram over the past year-plus. She has 1.3 million followers on the former and over 225K on the latter.

This week, LollyzLexi took the increasingly common step of launching an OnlyFans account. And she did so with a TikTok video that surely resonated with her fanbase.

Featuring the caption “ITS FINALLY OUT YALL,” the post finds Lolly looking characteristically great in a bikini. Acknowledging a popular request from her commenters, she notably turns to offer a look at her butt.

Her OnlyFans bio also acknowledges that ever-common request, coyly referencing the “No 360 No Like” that appears whenever she chooses not to turn around in one of her posts.

The new bikini video and other recent TikTok and Instagram embeds follow.