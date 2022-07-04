in Hot On Social

Malu Trevejo Shows Off Amazing Bikini Body, Looks Great In New Instagram Pictures

The new gallery features Malu rocking a sexy blue bikini.

Malu Trevejo looks amazing in new Instagram bikini pictures | Via @malutrevejo

As a general rule, recording artist and influencer Malu Trevejo looks gorgeous in her social posts on Instagram and TikTok.

Monday’s most, however, finds Malu looking particularly fantastic.

A five-picture gallery, the Instagram post features Malu in a sexy blue bikini that matches new coloring in her hair. She looks fantastic in each of the pictures.

The post has thus far proven characteristically resonant for the artist, amassing about 300,000 likes inside of three hours. The embed, as well as some other recent standout Malu Trevejo posts, follows.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

