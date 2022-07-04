Malu Trevejo Shows Off Amazing Bikini Body, Looks Great In New Instagram Pictures

As a general rule, recording artist and influencer Malu Trevejo looks gorgeous in her social posts on Instagram and TikTok.

Monday’s most, however, finds Malu looking particularly fantastic.

A five-picture gallery, the Instagram post features Malu in a sexy blue bikini that matches new coloring in her hair. She looks fantastic in each of the pictures.

The post has thus far proven characteristically resonant for the artist, amassing about 300,000 likes inside of three hours. The embed, as well as some other recent standout Malu Trevejo posts, follows.