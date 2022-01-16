Katie Sigmond Looks Beautiful, Shows Off Fantastic Butt In New Instagram Selfies

Katie Sigmond’s social follower and engagement numbers continue to soar, and posts like her Saturday gallery make it easy to understand why.

The gallery features four mirror selfies, each offering a different angle of the stunning influencer in a risque top. Sigmond looks characteristically gorgeous in the opening shot, while two of the latter pics offer a look at her famous butt.

“goooodddmornin,” wrote Sigmond in the minimalist caption.

As of press time Sunday, the collection has amassed nearly 450K likes. Granted, the strong engagement rate is nothing new for Sigmond, whose like counts routinely outperforms the “10% rule” in comparison to her 2.5 million follower count.

The gallery follows, as do some other recent standout Katie Sigmond Instagram posts: