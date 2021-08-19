in TV News

Camila Cabello Listed For “Fallon” Appearance On August 26; OneRepublic Set To Perform

Camila Cabello is advertised as the lead guest.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1171 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Camila Cabello during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on December 5, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Camila Cabello, who performed her single “Don’t Go Yet” on a late-July edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” will evidently soon return to the show as an interview/segment guest.

The official “Tonight Show” website lists Cabello as the lead guest for the August 26 episode. That night’s lineup will also include a chat with Ryan Tedder, and a performance by Tedder and his OneRepublic bandmates.

Along with scoring buzz for her recent single release, the Grammy nominee is also making waves as an actress. Her new film “Cinderella” makes its Prime Video debut on September 3.

Complete upcoming “Fallon” details follow. As recent “Tonight Show” episodes have proven, however, all listings are subject to change.

Thursday, August 19: Guests include Octavia Spencer, Common and musical guest Common ft. Black Thought and Seun Kuti. Show #1504

Friday, August 20: Guests include Billie Eilish, Abigail Breslin and musical guest Billie Eilish. (OAD 8/9/21)

Monday, August 23: Guests include Kelly Clarkson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and musical guest Bakar. Show #1505

Tuesday, August 24: Guests include Andy Samberg and musical guest Andrea Bocelli. Show #1506

Wednesday, August 25: Guests include Eugenio Derbez and musical guest CHVRCHES. Show #1507

Thursday, August 26: Guests include Camila Cabello, Ryan Tedder, and musical guest OneRepublic. Show #1508

