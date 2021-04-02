in Pop Culture

Katie Sigmond Enjoys Beach Day, Looks Great In New Bikini Pictures On Instagram

The influencer continues to post massive Instagram numbers.

Katie Sigmond - 4/2/21 Instagram bikini post (via @katiesigmondd)

Katie Sigmond continues to establish herself as a leading social influencer, routinely posting massive engagement numbers on platforms like Instagram.

Her new post will surely continue the momentum.

In a Friday morning post, the influencer shared a gallery of new bikini photos. Sigmond looks characteristically fantastic in the “beach day” set, which amassed over 55,000 likes in its first twenty minutes.

Evidenced by its like count and abundance of favorable comments, the bikini gallery is clearly proving resonant with Sigmond’s contingent of followers. At press time, that following exceeds the 1.5 million mark.

Sigmond, of course, boasts an even larger following on TikTok with more than 6 million fans across her two accounts.

The gallery follows:

katie sigmond

mm

Written by Dolph Malone

Dolph Malone is a senior editor for Headline Planet and a key contributor to the music and television sectors of the publication.

An avid pop culture spectator, Dolph also helms Headline Planet's social media reporting. He, specifically, covers entertainment stories that are breaking in the key social networks.

Contact Dolph at dolph.malone[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu” Received Big Opening Day Pop Radio Airplay; Minneapolis, Omaha, Boston Stations Provided Most Support

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu” Makes Top 5 on US iTunes Sales Chart, Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande’s “Met Him Last Night” Top 10