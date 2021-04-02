Katie Sigmond Enjoys Beach Day, Looks Great In New Bikini Pictures On Instagram

Katie Sigmond continues to establish herself as a leading social influencer, routinely posting massive engagement numbers on platforms like Instagram.

Her new post will surely continue the momentum.

In a Friday morning post, the influencer shared a gallery of new bikini photos. Sigmond looks characteristically fantastic in the “beach day” set, which amassed over 55,000 likes in its first twenty minutes.

Evidenced by its like count and abundance of favorable comments, the bikini gallery is clearly proving resonant with Sigmond’s contingent of followers. At press time, that following exceeds the 1.5 million mark.

Sigmond, of course, boasts an even larger following on TikTok with more than 6 million fans across her two accounts.

The gallery follows: