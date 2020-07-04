in Pop Culture

Daniella Salvi Reaches 550K Instagram Followers, Shares Stunning Bikini Selfie On Instagram

Salvi celebrates July 4th with a beautiful Instagram picture.

Via @daniellasalvi on Instagram

Last July, Headline Planet profiled Daniella Salvi’s surging Instagram popularity. At the time, she had just surpassed 300,000 followers.

A year later, and the model now boasts a follower count in excess of 550,000. The growth in unsurprising given that she continues to post great content – and consistently engage with fans.

In celebration of July 4th, the model shared another post – a bikini beach selfie – that is sure to contribute to her growing popularity. The post amassed 40K likes within its first three hours – an impressive number that will only rise as July 4th weekend progresses.

Salvi looks characteristically fantastic in the picture, which is embedded below:

View this post on Instagram

Suns out 🤍

A post shared by Daniella Salvi (@daniellasalvi) on

daniella salvi

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” Projected For 27-30K US Sales, 175-195K Total US Units